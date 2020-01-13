Married man held for raping former girlfriend

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Korei police on Saturday night arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping his former girlfriend in Kantor area here.

The accused was identified as Rabindra Khatua of Badapadana village within Ramachandrapur police limits in neighbouring Keonjhar district. Police said Khatua, a father of two kids, was in a relationship with the victim before his marriage about a decade back. However, both the accused and the woman married at different places.

Khatua used to visit the in-laws’ place of the woman even after marriage. He even insisted on keeping physical relationship with the woman but the latter refused.

“Khatua came to the house of woman’s in-laws when her husband was absent on Wednesday evening. Taking advantage of the situation, he raped her and fled,” said police. The woman narrated her ordeal to her husband when he returned home the same night and a complaint was lodged with police on Thursday.

After conducting medical examination of Khatua, police produced him in the court on Sunday. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.