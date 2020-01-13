Home States Odisha

Mayurbhanj gears up for Makar Sankranti festival

People across Mayurbhanj district are gearing up for Makar Sankranti, the first major Hindu festival of the year.

Published: 13th January 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Idols of Goddess Tusu on sale in Baripada | EXPRESS

BARIPADA: People across Mayurbhanj district are gearing up for Makar Sankranti, the first major Hindu festival of the year.The festival ushers in three days of celebrations in households where delicacies like pithas (rice cakes) of different varieties are prepared.People worship Sun and offer Makar Chaula (rice) as part of the rituals.

The tribals of the district celebrate their own deities and paint their houses. They also buy new clothes and bathe early in the morning. People collect dry branches and palm leaves and put on a bonfire a day before the festival. The tradition is locally known as ‘Kuma’. It is believed that bathing in the river and ‘Kuma’ relieves them of their past sins.  

Kudumi-Mohanta, a tribal community celebrates ‘Tusu’ parab during Makar Sankranti.Young girls of certain communities, mostly ‘Kudumi Mohanta,’ worship Goddess ‘Tusu,’  a tribal deity and immerse the deity in river or tank while singing songs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp