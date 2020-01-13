Mayurbhanj gears up for Makar Sankranti festival

BARIPADA: People across Mayurbhanj district are gearing up for Makar Sankranti, the first major Hindu festival of the year.The festival ushers in three days of celebrations in households where delicacies like pithas (rice cakes) of different varieties are prepared.People worship Sun and offer Makar Chaula (rice) as part of the rituals.

The tribals of the district celebrate their own deities and paint their houses. They also buy new clothes and bathe early in the morning. People collect dry branches and palm leaves and put on a bonfire a day before the festival. The tradition is locally known as ‘Kuma’. It is believed that bathing in the river and ‘Kuma’ relieves them of their past sins.

Kudumi-Mohanta, a tribal community celebrates ‘Tusu’ parab during Makar Sankranti.Young girls of certain communities, mostly ‘Kudumi Mohanta,’ worship Goddess ‘Tusu,’ a tribal deity and immerse the deity in river or tank while singing songs.