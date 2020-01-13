Minor girl gang-raped

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped for around 36 hours at Sunapur village in Ganjam district.

The girl, who went missing on Friday, was found in a critical condition near the backyard of her house in the wee hours on Sunday. She had injury on her private parts. Her family members with the help of neighbours admitted her to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Sources said the girl was kidnapped by miscreants and gang-raped in a secluded place when she had gone to wash herself.

The victim was staying with her maternal grandparents as her father had died and mother was working in Puri.On being informed, Mahila police IIC Anjali Biswal reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the victim. Police said a case was registered and three youths have been arrested in this connection. Further investigation is on.