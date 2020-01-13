Move Chancellor to probe BU corruption: HC

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A probe is likely to be initiated into the alleged irregularities in Berhampur University as the Orissa High Court has agreed to hear a PIL filed by former president of the Students’ Union Santosh Kumar Reddy of Chamakhandi in this regard.

Reddy had filed the plea seeking probe by an independent agency into the alleged administrative and financial irregularities in the university. The High Court has asked Reddy to appeal to the Chancellor of universities to institute a probe into the alleged irregularities within four weeks. The court also expressed hope that the Chancellor would look into the alleged irregularities as mentioned by the petitioner and conduct a probe.

When Reddy was the Students’ Union president, he had alleged misappropriation of funds released under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and University Grants Commission (UGC) by then Vice Chancellor.

Later, the Chancellor had shot off a letter to the Higher Education department on June 27, 2018 directing it to probe into the alleged irregularities in Berhampur and Ravenshaw Universities and submit report within 60 days. Acting on the letter, the Higher Education department asked then Additional Secretary Education Prasanta Kumar Das to initiate an inquiry through a letter dated August 8, 2018.

Berhampur University came under the Government scanner after allegations of irregularities in appointment of staff and lecturers, discrepancies in teaching and evaluation of answer sheets, infrastructure development and funds mismanagement were levelled regularly. The Finance department also ordered an inspection of the accounts of Berhampur University after finding a mismatch between bank deposits and expenditure of the varsity to the tune of `19.64 crore. The director of the local fund audit was also asked to look into the financial irregularities.Reddy welcomed the direction of the High Court and said a high level inquiry will bring the irregularities to the fore.