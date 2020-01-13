Home States Odisha

Netaji Interpretation Centre remains a non-starter

Meanwhile, the boundary wall of the interpretation centre and light posts on the museum premises were damaged in the cyclone Fani.

Published: 13th January 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:39 PM

The building where the Netaji Interpretation Centre will be shifted | Express

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Two years after Netaji Birthplace Museum Trust took over a dome-shaped building from OTDC to develop it as Subhas Chandra Bose Interpretation Centre, the project is yet to take off due to lack of funds and lackadaisical attitude of authorities.

The OTDC had constructed the building having an auditorium to develop it as a public convenience-cum-interpretation centre at a cost of `1.4 core under Tourist Destination Project in 2016. The area surrounding Netaji Birthplace Museum was also developed into a recreational zone with a park and water sports facilities to make it a tourist destination.

The centre, which was planned for formal inauguration on the occasion of Netaji’s 120th birth anniversary on January 23, 2017, would have the provisions and facilities to give visitors a glimpse into the life and times of Netaji and also to hold conferences and meetings.

As per the plan, while kiosks and memorabilia shops would have been set up inside the centre, toilets and other basic amenities would have been provided for visitors along with a park around it.
But the newly constructed building was damaged in a year following which the OTDC had to carry out repair works. The renovated building was handed over to the Trust in January 2018. Though a detailed project report was submitted to the State Government, funds are yet to be released.

Meanwhile, the boundary wall of the interpretation centre and light posts on the museum premises were damaged in the cyclone Fani. Besides, the light and sound show system on the museum premises has remained closed for the last two years as the spectators stopped visiting after sunset due to unfavourable surroundings.

Secretary of the Trust Sanghamitra Satapathy, who is also the Joint Director and Joint Secretary, Culture department said the executive committee has approved `30 lakh for construction of boundary wall, `12 lakh for gallery development and `15 lakh for park. After release of the funds, tender will be floated for the works, she added.

