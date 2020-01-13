Pradhan doubts Govt intent on SEBC, OBC census

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the State Government decided to move the Centre for enumeration of people belonging to Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) during General Census in 2021, the opposition BJP and the Congress questioned the motive of the ruling BJD.

Criticising the Government for denying reservation to a vast majority of population of the State for nearly two decades, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre has given 27 per cent reservation to OBC category in Government jobs and educational institutions under Article 16(4) of the Constitution.

Though this has been upheld by the Supreme Court and many states have implemented the reservation policy, the State Government has been callous to the genuine demand of a majority of the population.

Recalling his July 25 letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the issue, Pradhan said he had requested the former for implementation of quota system for OBC and SEBC in Government jobs and educational institutions as many of them face the scourge of poverty and illiteracy.

Noting that many states have preferred a higher reservation for the special categories keeping in view the large percentage of these groups in the population, Pradhan said Odisha Government is not providing any reservation to OBCs in public employment or educational institutions.

Responding to a query, the Union Minister said the State Government has the right to request the Centre for a census of SEBCs but it should first implement the reservation policy within the ceiling as prescribed by the apex court.

“I would like to highlight the fact that both OBCs and SEBCs in Odisha have been deprived of higher education as well as public employment on account of their socio-economic backwardness,” he said.

Though the State government enacted the Odisha Reservation of Posts and Services for (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes) Act in 2008 keeping 27 per cent reservation in Government jobs, it was quashed by the State Administrative Tribunal in 2017 and later upheld by the Orissa High Court as the total quantum of reservation exceeded 50 per cent. Subsequently, the Government came out with a notification reducing the quota for SEBC to 11.25 per cent.