Probe sought into Rs 16 cr fund misuse

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam District Fishermen Association (GDFA) on Sunday alleged that a few officials of the district administration misappropriated funds to the tune of `16 crore, meant for purchasing boats and fishing nets in 2013.

GDFA president G Simadri said despite repeated appeals, the administration has not yet conducted a probe into the matter. He said the State Government had sanctioned `16 crore for purchasing boats and fishing nets for fishermen of the district, affected by cyclone Phailin.

“But the entire amount was swindled by some corrupt officers and businessmen. The fishermen were in no way benefited,” Simadri alleged. He said the Association had apprised the MLAs of Chhatrapur and Gopalpur, Ganjam Collector, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) Southern Division, Minister and Secretary of Fisheries department of the matter but in vain.

The district administration had agreed to inquire into the incident on August 26, 2018 at the Fisheries office at Chhatrapur.

But the probe was cancelled at the last moment. Simadri said the Deputy Director of Fisheries had claimed to have inquired into the issue on September 5 last year but the findings of the probe are yet to be disclosed.