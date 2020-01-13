Home States Odisha

Punjilal Meher performs mother’s last rites

BALANGIR: Mastermind of Patnagarh parcel bomb blast case Punjilal Meher performed the last rites of his mother Indumati, who passed away at the age of 72, here on Sunday. Meher was accompanied by armed police personnel to the funeral site. He was later taken back to Balangir jail. The former lecturer of Jyoti Vikash College was granted  one-day parole on Saturday to perform the rites. Indumati was suffering from cancer and breathed her last at the district headquarters hospital on Friday.

Her mortal remains were kept at the mortuary of the hospital as the family was waiting for Punjilal to arrive from jail and perform the last rites in their native village. Punjilal has been lodged in Balangir jail for the last two years.

He had developed rivalry with his colleague Sanjukta Sahu, who replaced him as the principal. To take revenge, he is alleged to have sent a parcel bomb as a wedding gift for her son.
While opening the parcel, Sanjukta’s son Soumya Sekhar and mother-in-law Jemamani were killed in the blast on February 23 last year. Punjilal was taken into custody by Crime Branch of Odisha Police on April 25 last year.

