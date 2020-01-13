Home States Odisha

Restructuring of State Youth Congress begins

Majhi said the process for revival of women and student wings of the party will begin after the exercise for youth congress is over.

Published: 13th January 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

BHUBANESWAR: The process for revival of the State Congress started from its youth wing on Sunday with a committee appointed by OPCC meeting potential candidates for the post of chief of the frontal organisation.

As many as 40 aspirants for the post of president of the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC) met committee members headed by Congress Rajya Sabha Member Ranjib Biswal and discussed how to revive the wing which has become non-functional for at least last two years.

Sources said four of them are being considered seriously for the top post of the youth wing. Those who have emerged as serious contenders for the post are Manoj Biswal, Rajib Patnaik, Niranjan Nayak and Abhilas Mania.

Former MP and convenor of the committee Pradip Majhi said a report on Sunday’s exercise will be submitted to Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh through OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik for further action. Majhi admitted that the exercise has been started by the Congress to revive the frontal organisations which are sleeping without any activity for a long time.

Majhi said the process for revival of women and student wings of the party will begin after the exercise for youth congress is over. He said the president of the OPYC is expected to be appointed within a month. An youth leader with statewide network is likely to be appointed as the youth Congress president.

Meanwhile, former members of the extended executive of the OPYC will meet here on Monday to discuss organisational matters and issues to be taken up with the people. The AICC dissolved all committees and removed all office-bearers except the OPCC president till organisational restructuring of the party. The OPCC president had constituted the committee on Youth Congress as part of the restructuring process of the party. The other two members of the committee are Sangram Jena and Rajat Choudhury.

Singh will arrive here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to the State during which he is expected to visit different districts to interact with party leaders and workers to elicit their suggestion for organisational revival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp