Restructuring of State Youth Congress begins

BHUBANESWAR: The process for revival of the State Congress started from its youth wing on Sunday with a committee appointed by OPCC meeting potential candidates for the post of chief of the frontal organisation.

As many as 40 aspirants for the post of president of the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC) met committee members headed by Congress Rajya Sabha Member Ranjib Biswal and discussed how to revive the wing which has become non-functional for at least last two years.

Sources said four of them are being considered seriously for the top post of the youth wing. Those who have emerged as serious contenders for the post are Manoj Biswal, Rajib Patnaik, Niranjan Nayak and Abhilas Mania.

Former MP and convenor of the committee Pradip Majhi said a report on Sunday’s exercise will be submitted to Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh through OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik for further action. Majhi admitted that the exercise has been started by the Congress to revive the frontal organisations which are sleeping without any activity for a long time.

Majhi said the process for revival of women and student wings of the party will begin after the exercise for youth congress is over. He said the president of the OPYC is expected to be appointed within a month. An youth leader with statewide network is likely to be appointed as the youth Congress president.

Meanwhile, former members of the extended executive of the OPYC will meet here on Monday to discuss organisational matters and issues to be taken up with the people. The AICC dissolved all committees and removed all office-bearers except the OPCC president till organisational restructuring of the party. The OPCC president had constituted the committee on Youth Congress as part of the restructuring process of the party. The other two members of the committee are Sangram Jena and Rajat Choudhury.

Singh will arrive here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to the State during which he is expected to visit different districts to interact with party leaders and workers to elicit their suggestion for organisational revival.