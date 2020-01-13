Srikant Jena opposes Centre move

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister Srikant Jena on Sunday opposed the Centre’s decision for strategic disinvestment of Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) alleging that it is a conspiracy to hand over the steel plant to a ‘friendly’ industrial house.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has joined hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this move to hand over the plant to a friendly industrial house by agreeing to disinvest the shares of IPICOL and OMC from the NINL,” Jena told mediapersons here. OMC and IPICOL have 12 per cent and 20.47 per cent share respectively in NINL.

Questioning the motive behind the Centre’s decision, the former Union minister said the buyer will get the benefit of the 120 million tonne iron ore mines in Sundargarh district which has been leased out to the NINL. Applications of private industrial houses for environment and forest clearance of mines are approved within days, but NINL’s application in this regard is pending since 2013, he said.

Jena said NINL was purchasing iron ore for its plant from the OMC at market price while private companies are getting raw material at a much cheaper rate because of production from their captive mines. “Even then the NINL was running smoothly and could have made profit with minimum investment,” he said and added that the plant is situated in a strategic location at Kalinga Nagar with 1500 acre of land.

Stating that the NINL can still make profit of `1000 crore per annum, the former minister criticised the Congress for its silence on such an important issue. “JB Patnaik had taken much interest in NINL in 1996 when he was the chief minister and I was in the Union Cabinet. The Centre had made a provision of `120 crore for the plant then,” he said.

Jena threatened that awareness campaign would be launched over the issue by Samajik Nyaya Abhijan across the State and a public meeting will be held at Jajpur to protest the Centre’s decision.