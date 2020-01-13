Sundargarh nears phase-I paddy procurement target

ROURKELA: After initial hiccups, paddy procurement is going on in full swing across Sundargarh district.The district administration has so far procured around seven lakh quintal paddy against its first phase target of 11.82 quintal. Even as the target is likely to be achieved in the next fortnight, the district administration has sent fresh requisition to allow additional purchase.

Sundargarh Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS) Jerome Kerketa said the procurement process is going on smoothly through 128 Paddy Purchase Centres (PPCs) under 44 Large And Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies, two Regional Cooperative Societies and one Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society.

A total of 37,952 registered farmers are eligible to sell paddy in the district. Under the newly-introduced centralised token system, they are being informed in advanced about the date, time and quantity of paddy they can sell to avoid rush and chaos at the PPCs.

Sundargarh Civil Supplies Officer (CSO) B D Mangraj said the initial target for first phase of procurement was 80,400 tonne rice which is equivalent to 11,82,352 quintal paddy. He said advance tokens have been issued for purchase of more than two lakh quintal. Around 35,000 quintal paddy is being purchased and the first phase target is likely to be met in the next fortnight.

Mangraj said in view of this, the district administration on Saturday sent fresh requisition to the Government to allow it to procure another 56,000 tonne rice which is equivalent to 8,23,529 quintal paddy.

Considering the first and second phase targets, the administration would end up purchasing a total of 19,81,881 quintal paddy and if some eligible farmers are left out, then the Government would be further requested to allot fresh target, he said.

The CSO said the PPCs are witnessing rush of farmers but there has been little or no chaos as the centralised token issue system seems to have streamlined the process.