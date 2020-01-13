Home States Odisha

Sundargarh nears phase-I paddy procurement target

The district administration has so far procured around seven lakh quintal paddy against its first phase target of 11.82 quintal

Published: 13th January 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sacks of paddy stored at a mandi in Sundargarh district | EXPRESS

ROURKELA: After initial hiccups, paddy procurement is going on in full swing across Sundargarh district.The district administration has so far procured around seven lakh quintal paddy against its first phase target of 11.82 quintal. Even as the target is likely to be achieved in the next fortnight, the district administration has sent fresh requisition to allow additional purchase.

Sundargarh Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS) Jerome Kerketa said the procurement process is going on smoothly through 128 Paddy Purchase Centres (PPCs) under 44 Large And Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies, two Regional Cooperative Societies and one Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society.

A total of 37,952 registered farmers are eligible to sell paddy in the district. Under the newly-introduced centralised token system, they are being informed in advanced about the date, time and quantity of paddy they can sell to avoid rush and chaos at the PPCs.

Sundargarh Civil Supplies Officer (CSO) B D Mangraj said the initial target for first phase of procurement was 80,400 tonne rice which is equivalent to 11,82,352 quintal paddy. He said advance tokens have been issued for purchase of more than  two lakh quintal. Around 35,000 quintal paddy is being purchased and the first phase target is likely to be met in the next fortnight.

Mangraj said in view of this, the district administration on Saturday sent fresh requisition to the Government to allow it to procure another 56,000 tonne rice which is equivalent to 8,23,529 quintal paddy.
Considering the first and second phase targets, the administration would end up purchasing a total of 19,81,881 quintal paddy and if some eligible farmers are left out, then the Government would be further requested to allot fresh target, he said.

The CSO said the PPCs are witnessing rush of farmers but there has been little or no chaos as the centralised token issue system seems to have streamlined  the process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp