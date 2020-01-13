Home States Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls youth in Odisha to fight hunger, poverty

Union Minister of of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called upon youth to deal with problems of hunger and poverty which have been afflicting the State since long.

Published: 13th January 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called upon youth to deal with problems of hunger and poverty which have been afflicting the State since long.

Inaugurating the Academy for Indian Culture, Yoga and Management at Vivekananda Kendra here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Pradhan said the State is grappling with challenges of drug addiction and substance abuse among its youths. "Malnutrition among children, adolescents and mothers is another challenge in our State. Society, especially youth, should come forward to overcome the challenges of hunger and poverty," he said.

The philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived are great source of inspiration for the youths of the country. "Swamiji’s teachings were simple yet powerful. His life inspires us to serve the society, empower youth and engage them in nation building activities," he said.

The teachings of Swami Vivekananda are of great relevance in the mission to build a united, strong, modern and prosperous India. "Swamiji personified the eternal energy of our youth. Celebrating National Youth Day is a fitting tribute to rekindle the teachings of this great son of India," he added.

The Union Minister said he is hopeful that this academy in the eastern region of the country will help espouse the values and teachings of Swamiji among the youth and also act as a research centre in the field of culture, yoga and modern management.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Odisha hunger Odisha poverty
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp