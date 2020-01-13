Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan calls youth in Odisha to fight hunger, poverty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called upon youth to deal with problems of hunger and poverty which have been afflicting the State since long.

Inaugurating the Academy for Indian Culture, Yoga and Management at Vivekananda Kendra here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Pradhan said the State is grappling with challenges of drug addiction and substance abuse among its youths. "Malnutrition among children, adolescents and mothers is another challenge in our State. Society, especially youth, should come forward to overcome the challenges of hunger and poverty," he said.

The philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived are great source of inspiration for the youths of the country. "Swamiji’s teachings were simple yet powerful. His life inspires us to serve the society, empower youth and engage them in nation building activities," he said.

The teachings of Swami Vivekananda are of great relevance in the mission to build a united, strong, modern and prosperous India. "Swamiji personified the eternal energy of our youth. Celebrating National Youth Day is a fitting tribute to rekindle the teachings of this great son of India," he added.

The Union Minister said he is hopeful that this academy in the eastern region of the country will help espouse the values and teachings of Swamiji among the youth and also act as a research centre in the field of culture, yoga and modern management.