Villagers vow not to give land for IOCL project

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Residents of Balitutha panchayat on Sunday vowed not to give an inch of land for IOCL’s proposed Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline (PHPL) unless they are compensated adequately and given jobs.

The villagers alleged they were harassed by officials of Paradip Refinery of IOCL. They said effluent released from the refinery has polluted the water bodies of the region. Apart from compensation and jobs in lieu of their land, they also demanded development of the region under IOCL’s CSR initiative.

The 1,150 km PHPL, originating from Paradip and terminating at Hyderabad in Telangana, will have intermediate pumping-cum-delivery stations at Berhampur in Odisha and Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The pipeline would facilitate evacuation of white oil products from Paradip Refinery to depots in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.