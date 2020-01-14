Home States Odisha

Balangir boy sets Guinness record in hip-hop

A student of Pharmacy in  Bhubaneswar’s Hi-Tech College, the  20-year-old set not one but two world records at one go.

Aman Chhatriya of Kantabanji, Balangir winning the Guinness record for hip-hop.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Aman Chhatriya of Kantabanji town in the district, has earned a place in Guinness Book of World Records in hip-hop dance after breaking the previous record of Pakistan’s Farhan Ayub.

A student of Pharmacy in  Bhubaneswar’s Hi-Tech College, the  20-year-old set not one but two world records at one go. He set a world record in maximum kip-ups in one minute (47) and no-handed kip-ups in one minute (37) in August, 2019.

Pakistan’s Ayub had the maximum kip-up record at 41 in a minute while the no-handed kip-up record was held by a South Korean at 32 per minute.

Juggling studies and dance, he pursued his passion with equal enthusiasm. After practising for close to one and half years, he attempted to break the record in March, 2019 but did not succeed due to some technical issue. Taking the failure in his stride, he persisted and made his mark in the second attempt.

“My parents Raju and Madhuri Chhatyriya have been a strong source of support. My mentor Satya Priya Pradhan from Kalahandi, who is also a two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder in punch strike, also deserves equal credit,” said Chhatriya.

