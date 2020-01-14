Home States Odisha

Burglar gang busted, seven held in Odisha

More than a dozen burglary cases are pending against Ghantua, his sisters, and two brothers-in-law.

Published: 14th January 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police busted a burglary gang and arrested the kingpin along with his seven associates. Police also recovered stolen property including gold and silver ornaments, costly mobile phones and TV and Rs 2.56 lakh cash.

Anil Das (24) alias Ghantua of Nimasahi under Purighat police limits, who was recently released from jail, had formed a gang comprising his mother, two sisters, two brothers-in-law and some neighbours, said DCP Akhilesvar Singh. The gang indulged in a series of burglaries under Lalbag and Markatnagar police limits, Singh added.

During investigation into the recent burglaries from a workshop and showroom of SGBL Automobile at Sati, police stumbled upon the gang. Efforts are on to nab two other absconding gang members involved in looting Axis Bank, a mobile shop near Sati Chuara and a jeweller’s house at Mahantipada in four days, Singh said.

More than a dozen burglary cases are pending against Ghantua, his sisters, and two brothers-in-law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha crime Odisha robbery Odisha burglary Odisha burglary gang
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp