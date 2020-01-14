Burglar gang busted, seven held in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police busted a burglary gang and arrested the kingpin along with his seven associates. Police also recovered stolen property including gold and silver ornaments, costly mobile phones and TV and Rs 2.56 lakh cash.

Anil Das (24) alias Ghantua of Nimasahi under Purighat police limits, who was recently released from jail, had formed a gang comprising his mother, two sisters, two brothers-in-law and some neighbours, said DCP Akhilesvar Singh. The gang indulged in a series of burglaries under Lalbag and Markatnagar police limits, Singh added.

During investigation into the recent burglaries from a workshop and showroom of SGBL Automobile at Sati, police stumbled upon the gang. Efforts are on to nab two other absconding gang members involved in looting Axis Bank, a mobile shop near Sati Chuara and a jeweller’s house at Mahantipada in four days, Singh said.

More than a dozen burglary cases are pending against Ghantua, his sisters, and two brothers-in-law.