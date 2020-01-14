Home States Odisha

CCTVs installed in all Plus Two examination centres of Odisha's Ganjam

More than 26,000 students from Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will appear the examinations in 72 centres in the district.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: CCTV cameras have been installed in all centres of Ganjam district, where Plus Two examinations will be held from March 6 to 29, said Deputy Secretary of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Berhampur Zone, Kulamani Ojha.

The CHSE would also install CCTV cameras at 16 examination management hubs in Ganjam. The hubs are meant to manage examinations under their respective jurisdictions. Question papers would be stored at the hubs under CCTV surveillance and tight security.

The School and Mass Education department had asked principals of junior colleges to install CCTV cameras in the examination halls to curb malpractice.

Ojha said strict vigil will be maintained at the centres to ensure fair and smooth conduct of examinations. He said CCTV cameras will help maintain order during examinations. It will also act as deterrent for students and teachers from resorting to malpractice during examinations.

