Home States Odisha

Gangadhar Meher University classroom crunch: Work on new academic building starts

The new academic ‘Annex’ building is being constructed over an area of 756 square metre and will have 15 new classrooms.

Published: 14th January 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, empty class

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: To tide over the shortage of classrooms, Gangadhar Meher University has started work on a new three-storey academic building with the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) funds.

The new academic ‘Annex’ building is being constructed over an area of 756 square metre and will have 15 new classrooms. It will be an extension of the existing academic building which houses Odia and Sanskrit departments.

The cost of the project has been estimated at around Rs 2.64 crores and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the work, has targeted to hand over the building to the university authorities within 12 months.

After GMU received Rs 27.5 crore for various development works under RUSA in 2018, the authorities had decided to give priority to construction of more classrooms.

Currently, around 5,500 students are enrolled in 23 departments of the university. However, there are only 40 classrooms to cater to all the students. Sources said GMU needs at least 30 more classrooms.

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said, “Shortage of classrooms has been a long issue of the university. The problem has aggravated now as the number of departments has also increased. Once ready, the new academic building will solve the problem to a large extent.”

The university will soon start work on an administrative block. Once it is completed, the offices of VC, Registrar, Deputy Registrar and other administrative sections will be shifted there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gangadhar Meher University RUSA
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp