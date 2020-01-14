IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya's bail rejected

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Judge Vigilance court on Monday rejected the bail plea of suspended IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, who was arrested on December 30 for allegedly taking bribe.

“The bail pleas of Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya and a private bank employee Santosh Kumar Pattanayak’s were rejected by the court on December 31 last year. Upadhyaya had applied for the bail for the second time on January 5 and the court rejected the plea on Monday,” Public Prosecutor Hemant Kumar Swain said. Upadhyaya had allegedly demanded illegal gratification of Rs 1 lakh, Pattanayak was trapped on December 30 while accepting it from the authorised representative of SRM Plastochem Pvt Ltd, an empanelled supplier for micro-irrigation systems to eligible farmers under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

CESU clerk held for taking bribe

A clerk-cum-office assistant posted at office of deputy manager (commerce) of CESU was caught red-handed by Bhubaneswar Division Vigilance sleuths for allegedly taking Rs 1,000 bribe from a person for reducing his electricity bill and adjusting it from the amount he had paid earlier.

The clerk, Malaya Kumar Pattnaik, was nabbed from his office chamber in Khandagiri. A case has been registered, a Vigilance officer said.