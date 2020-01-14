Home States Odisha

Night temperature in Odisha to rise from today

While the weather will remain dry for next three days, there is a possibility of light rainfall in Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on January 18.

Published: 14th January 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Temperature

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Night temperature in Odisha, which is under the grip of coldwave for last two days, will start increasing from Tuesday. IMD officials said minimum temperature will increase by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in next 24 hours and moderate fog will occur in parts of South Odisha during the period.

Director of Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) Sarat Sahu said the night temperature will rise due to flow of the southwesterly wind in the lower atmosphere over Odisha from Monday.

“Coldwave conditions were prevailing due to flow of northwesterly wind from North India in the lower atmosphere towards Odisha. However, the flow of southwesterly wind is expected to support increase in night temperature,” he said.

Sahu said there is also possibility of fog during the morning hours from Wednesday onwards due to flow of moisture from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

While the weather will remain dry for next three days, there is a possibility of light rainfall in Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj on January 18.

As per IMD bulletin, minimum temperature at 11 stations in Odisha remained below 10 degree Celsius on Monday. Sonepur and Phulbani recorded the lowest night temperature of 6 degree Celsius on the day. Minimum temperature in the Capital was 11.4.

TAGS
Odisha night temperature
