Odisha Heritage Conservation Council seeks disclosure on temple projects

PURI: The State Heritage Conservation Council on Monday raised questions on the manner in which the heritage corridor development work along the 75 metre area around Jagannath temple is being undertaken and demanded every project detail should be made public.

Submitting a list in response to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s invitation for suggestions over the multi-media presentation on heritage corridor project, the Council pointed out that the project visual did not reflect any security installation although it was asserted that it was crucial to protect the security zone around the temple.

There was confusion over the projects being undertaken and all details, including cost incurred, name of executing agency and time-frame for completion, should be made public, the organisation demanded.

Council president Bibhu Prasad Tripathy also raised objection to the placement of chariots in the Government’s visual plan. The chariots of the Trinity are shown to be stationed away from Simhadwar, which is against tradition, he stated.

Among other suggestions are proper conservation of the Jagannath Ballav Mutt herbal and floral gardens and water bodies that are functionally and religiously connected with Jagannath temple rituals.

“Similarly, changing status of 115-year-old Bagala Dharmshalla into a hotel complex is against the provisions of law and damages the heritage value,” he added.

Priya Mishra, the convenor of Brahmagiri unit of the council, was present.