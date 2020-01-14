Home States Odisha

Odisha Heritage Conservation Council seeks disclosure on temple projects

Council president Bibhu Prasad Tripathy also raised objection to the placement of chariots in the Government’s visual plan.

Published: 14th January 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Jagannath temple

Jagannath temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The State Heritage Conservation Council on Monday raised questions on the manner in which the heritage corridor development work along the 75 metre area around Jagannath temple is being undertaken and demanded every project detail should be made public.

Submitting a list in response to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s invitation for suggestions over the multi-media presentation on heritage corridor project, the Council pointed out that the project visual did not reflect any security installation although it was asserted that it was crucial to protect the security zone around the temple.

There was confusion over the projects being undertaken and all details, including cost incurred, name of executing agency and time-frame for completion, should be made public, the organisation demanded.

Council president Bibhu Prasad Tripathy also raised objection to the placement of chariots in the Government’s visual plan. The chariots of the Trinity are shown to be stationed away from Simhadwar, which is against tradition, he stated.

Among other suggestions are proper conservation of the Jagannath Ballav Mutt herbal and floral gardens and water bodies that are functionally and religiously connected with Jagannath temple rituals.

“Similarly, changing status of 115-year-old Bagala Dharmshalla into a hotel complex is against the  provisions of law and damages the heritage value,” he added.

Priya Mishra, the convenor of  Brahmagiri unit of the council, was present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Heritage Conservation Council Bibhu Prasad Tripathy
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp