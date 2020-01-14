Home States Odisha

OSRTC depots to get fuel efficiency awards

PCRA had collected km per litre performance data of all State transport undertakings between October, 2018 and September, 2019.

Published: 14th January 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhawanipatna and Padampur depots of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) have been selected for fuel-efficiency award by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The awards carrying Rs 50,000 and a plaque will be given to each depot at a State-level function here on Thursday. Sources said PCRA encourages fuel-efficient practices in different State road transport undertakings across the country. In a meeting at New Delhi, the association has selected Bhawanipatna and Padampur depots of OSRTC for their performance in fuel efficiency.

OSRTC had submitted data of all its 23 depots for the contest. Basing on the performance criteria, Bhawanipatna and Padampur depots have been selected for the awards. The corporation officials will receive the award during the inaugural function of Saksham-2020, which is being organised by PCRA.
PCRA has been helping OSRTC conduct regular training programmes for drivers since last 10 years. During the training programme, drivers are trained to drive safe and save fuel, said Deputy General Manager (Technical) of OSRTC Amir Kumar Patnaik.

During 2018-19, about 150 drivers of OSRTC have been trained by PCRA. This has resulted in better awareness among the drivers for fuel-efficient driving, he added.

