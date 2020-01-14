PCC has no say in Youth Congress chief selection: Pratibha Raghuvansi

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the committee formed by OPCC started the process for revival of the party’s youth wing, general secretary of All India Youth Congress and Odisha in-charge Pratibha Raghuvansi on Monday said only AIYC president is authorised to appoint or change the chief of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC).

“PCC is not authorised to select Youth Congress president. The AIYC is authorised to appoint the Youth Congress president,” Raghuvanshi told mediapersons here. Raghuvanshi was here to attend the extended executive body meeting of OPYC.

“As matter stands today, Loknath Maharathy is the president of OPYC,” she said. Raghuvanshi further said senior leaders of the party are welcome to give suggestions, but they do not have any say in appointment of Youth Congress president or any office bearers of the youth wing.

The Odisha in-charge said she held meetings with youth leaders to finalise strategy to be adopted by OPYC. Youth Congress will create public awareness about the growing unemployment problem and economic slowdown, she said and added that the strategy will be made public after finalisation.

Aspirants create ruckus

Noisy scenes were witnessed as aspirants for the post of OPYC president raised slogans and some of them organised rallies as a show of strength when the executive body meeting of the Youth Congress was in progress in Congress Bhawan. OPYC president Loknath Maharathy said at present, he is heading the youth wing and will continue to work for the party.

“I apprised the AIYC general secretary and Odisha in-charge that we are ready to take the unit to greater heights. The meeting was not affected as all the workers came to meet the general secretary,” he said.

Clarifying the confusion, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said, “Only committees have been constituted. They will give suggestions how the respective units of the party can be strengthened.” Based on their report, suggestions will be given to the presidents of Mahila, Students and Youth units for necessary action, he added.

The OPCC had formed the committee headed by Congress Rajya Sabha Member Ranjib Biswal for the revival of the youth wing of the party. While former MP Pradip Majhi is the convenor of the committee, Rajat Choudhury and Sangram Jena are the other members.