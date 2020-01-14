PCR van on chase falls from bridge in Odisha, two cops hurt

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Five police personnel including the IIC of Raikia police station were injured when the PCR van in which they were chasing a ganja-laden car fell down a bridge near Mandakia on Monday.

PCR driver Aryadev Pradhan and IIC Alekha Gardia sustained critical injuries and were admitted to Raikia hospital while the rest three were discharged after preliminary treatment.

In the afternoon, Raikia police received information about a car loaded with ganja passing through Raikia. The IIC along with four other officers chased the car in a PCR van and at Mandakia when the van was trying to overtake the car, the PCR driver lost control over the vehicle. The van veered off the road and fell from a bridge.

Locals rescued the police personnel and admitted them to the hospital. Following the accident, the ganja smugglers left the car and fled. Ganja packed in seven gunny bags were found in the car.