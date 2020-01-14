Home States Odisha

PIL in Orissa High Court against amended Motor Vehicles Act

Previously, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 had provided limitation of a period of six months for filing a claim petition.

Published: 14th January 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A PIL in the Orissa High Court has challenged the time limit of six months from the date of accident for filing of application for compensation by victims under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.The petitioner Ananga Kumar Otta of Badchana area in Jajpur district has sought quashing of the restriction without any relaxation introduced in the Act which came into force with the assent of President of India on August 9, 2019.

Previously, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 had provided limitation of a period of six months for filing a claim petition. It also provided that the Claims Tribunal may entertain the application after the expiry of the period of six months but not later than 12 months. But the amended Act took away the authority of the Claims Tribunal to entertain an application filed after six months even if it is established that the applicant was prevented by sufficient cause from filing it in time.

“The amendment seems to be thoroughly illogical and unacceptable. The right of the victim of road accident to get the compensation cannot be said as a bounty. Such right gets crystallised no sooner the accident takes place,” Otta contended in his petition.

The new Act, based on the recommendations of the Group of Transport Ministers of States, aims to deter people from violating traffic rules and introduced heavy fines for drunken driving, driving without licence, dangerous driving, over-speeding etc. The Act has also extended the period for renewal of driving licences from one month to one year after the date of expiry.

The Act promises to protect those people, who render emergency medical or non-medical assistance to a victim of an accident, from any civil or criminal liability.

The minimum compensation for death or grievous injury due to hit and run has been moved up substantially.“

But then by the amendment in the principal Act, so far as completely abrogating the authority of the Claims Tribunal to entertain an application for compensation beyond six months from the date of accident seems to have devastating effect of taking away the nature of benevolence of the statute towards the accident victims,” the petitioner stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicles Act Orissa High Court Orissa HC
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp