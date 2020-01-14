Home States Odisha

RSCL apathy delays Brahmani project

RSCL sources said though the proposal of Brahmani Riverfront Development Project was floated three years back, it is yet to come out of the drawing board.

Brahmani project

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Brahmani Riverfront Development Project, a key component of the Smart City Mission, continues to lag owing to apathy of Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL). Even as preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project is underway, it is apprehended that the project may not be completed before Hockey World Cup, 2023.

A joint team of Hockey India and Sports and Youth Services department, during a meeting with the local administration on December 13 last year, among other things had stressed steps to beautify the city and creation of recreational facilities ahead of the mega event.

The project envisages developing a three km stretch along the eastern banks of Brahmani river and the adjoining 50 acre to serve as face and identity of Rourkela at its eastern gateway Panposh.

The project aims to develop the two patches with the aim to promote the city’s tourism potential and provide recreational facilities to its residents. In the first phase, a stretch of around 500 metre from Brahmani Club to Panposh Ghat would be taken up for development. It would have an adventure park, riverside walkway with steps and trellis, eateries, shops, theme-based lighting, green canopy and a skywalk to connect the two patches.

Rourkela does not have a single waterfront facility. Another proposal to develop the DAV Pond at Basanti Colony into waterfront, which has been gathering dust for years, has now been taken up by RSCL.

RSCL General Manager (Operation) Sanjay Nanda said after approval by the RSCL Board, preparation of DPR is underway and the estimated cost of the project is around `35 crore. On the project component, Nanda said he is unaware of it, adding authorities of Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) Ltd would be able to provide details on it. However, the Technical Team Leader of TCE said he has not yet gone through the details.

