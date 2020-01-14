Home States Odisha

VIMSAR gets six ventilators for ICU

Due to the shortage many patients are either referred to private hospitals or had to wait for hours to avail a bed.

Published: 14th January 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At least six more ICU beds will be made functional in VIMSAR within a week. With this, the hospital will have an improved strength of 20 ICU beds compared to the existing 14 beds.

The crisis of ICU beds was prevailing for a long time at VIMSAR. Recently, the members of Junior Doctors Association (JDA) had also raised concern over the issue.

The JDA claimed that at least 10 per cent of the total bed strength should have ICU facility but the hospital has been functioning with just 14 beds. Due to the shortage many patients are either referred to private hospitals or had to wait for hours to avail a bed.

Three months back, the VIMSAR authorities had written to the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) to provide six ventilators for upgrading beds at the ICU. Recently, the ventilators were installed in the ICU.

Sources in the hospital said some technical work is left to make the new ICU beds functional which will be done by the end of this week.

JDA president Sanjeev Mishra said there is still a need for more ICU beds. “The hospital needs at least of 100 beds in the ICU and we are hopeful that necessary steps will be taken in this direction,” he said.

