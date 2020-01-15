33 per cent marks must for promotion to 12th Grade: Odisha Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students who do not secure minimum 33 per cent marks in Plus 2 first year will not be allowed to appear annual Plus II examination, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday.

Dash said though higher secondary schools had been issued instruction to ensure that students must secure 33 per cent marks in the first year exam, many institutions failed to implement the direction as a result several Plus II students were not taking the first year exam seriously.

"As per the decision taken earlier, Plus II students will not be promoted to the second year if they score less than 33 pc in the exam in first year from the current academic session," Dash said. He, however, said such students will be given another chance to improve their score in the first year.

“Remedial classes will be conducted for such students from February 15 to 29 this year. Later another clearance exam will be held towards May-end to help them clear their backlog,” he said.

To ensure this order is strictly implemented, all higher secondary schools will send the marks of Plus II first year students to Higher Education Directorate for verification. Students without the required score will not be allowed to take admission in Plus II second year.