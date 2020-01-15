Home States Odisha

33 per cent marks must for promotion to 12th Grade: Odisha Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

Though higher secondary schools had been issued instruction to ensure that students must secure 33 per cent marks in the first year exam, many institutions failed to implement the direction.

Published: 15th January 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Exams, test, Student

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students who do not secure minimum 33 per cent marks in Plus 2 first year will not be allowed to appear annual Plus II examination, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday. 

Dash said though higher secondary schools had been issued instruction to ensure that students must secure 33 per cent marks in the first year exam, many institutions failed to implement the direction as a result several Plus II students were not taking the first year exam seriously.

"As per the decision taken earlier, Plus II students will not be promoted to the second year if they score less than 33 pc in the exam in first year from the current academic session," Dash said. He, however, said such students will be given another chance to improve their score in the first year.

“Remedial classes will be conducted for such students from February 15 to 29 this year. Later another clearance exam will be held towards May-end to help them clear their backlog,” he said. 

To ensure this order is strictly implemented, all higher secondary schools will send the marks of Plus II first year students to Higher Education Directorate for verification. Students without the required score will not be allowed to take admission in Plus II second year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samir Ranjan Dash Odisha 11th grade Odisha pass percentage
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp