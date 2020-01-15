Contractor seeks police protection   

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A contractor engaged by Koraput administration for constructing roads in the disputed Kotia panchayat has sought police protection following alleged threats by another contractor hired by the Andhra Pradesh Government for the same job.

Contractor Bishnu Bisoi was engaged to construct roads in Madkar, Phagunsenari, Bornapadu, Doliambo and Solopguda villages while the man hired by AP Government Manoj Nayak had been assigned with laying roads in villages near Salur under the same panchayat limits.

Bisoi alleged that he and his workers were frequently harassed by Nayak who blocked roads in the neighbouring State from where raw materials are being transported to Odisha side.

He alleged that Nayak threatened him of dire consequences if he did not stop work. Bisoi on Monday approached Collector Madhusudan Mishra and SP Mukesh Bhamoo seeking police protection. The Collector has assured him to send a police team to the spot to inquire.