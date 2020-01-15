Father-son duo arrested in Odisha's Nuapada for youth’s murder

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A man and his son were arrested by Nuapada police on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a youth on December 9. Santanu Sabar and his son, Goutam Sabar of Kendubahara village under Dharambandha police limits have been accused of strangulating Rajkumar Rout to death of the same village over past enmity.

On the fateful night, Rakesh Rout had informed Dharambandha police about his missing brother Rajkumar. Police started searching for Rajkumar and three days later, found his body in a well in Kendubahara.

On January 11, Medical Officer of District Headquarters Hospital, Nuapada, confirmed that Rajkumar was murdered following which a case was registered and police team formed to investigate.

Nuapada SP, Vineet Agrawal said three years back, Rajkumar had an affair with Santanu’s daughter.

Few days before the murder, the girl had been to Rajkumar’s house to meet him. When her brother Goutam came to know about it, he went to Rajkumar’s house and forcibly brought her back.

After the incident, Rajkumar fled to Raipur and Goutam along with Santanu also went there to attack him. However, they could not find him and returned.Rajkumar returned to the village on December 9 and went to attend a local festival. While returning home in the night, he met Santanu and the two got into a heated exchange.

Santanu then called his son Goutam to the spot and the two strangulated Rajkumar at a deserted place and threw the body into a well.The SP informed that the two accused have been booked under section 302/201 of the IPC and will be forwarded to court on Wednesday.