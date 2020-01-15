Home States Odisha

Goat lifter gang busted, six held in Odisha's Khurda district

The gang stole goats and sheep from areas within Bhanjanagar and Jagannathprasad police limits and transported them to Nayagarh, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Published: 15th January 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Goat

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam police on Tuesday busted a gang of goat lifters and arrested six of its members from Khurda district. As many as 70 goats, 80 sheep, two SUVs, three motorcycles, five mobile phones and two swords were seized from them.

The gang stole goats and sheep from areas within Bhanjanagar and Jagannathprasad police limits and transported them to Nayagarh, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Police swung into action after the gang lifted 32 goats belonging to one Udaya Gouda in Baragaon within Belaguntha police outpost on January 8. 

They forcibly took away the goats from Udaya’s stable in two SUVs. When Udaya and his wife tried to resist, they were threatened with swords. The police had registered a case and a team led by Bhanjanagar SDPO Subhransu Sekhar Mishra raided several places in Khurda, Cuttack and Puri districts and finally arrested the members of the gang.  

The modus operandi of the gang involved moving around in the evening to spot flocks without shepherds on the outskirts of villages. They saved the Google location of the spot on WhatsApp. At night, they would return and load the animals on their vehicles. The gang used Google maps to find out easy routes to escape police checking. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha goat lifters Odisha goat thief Odisha police Ganjam police
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp