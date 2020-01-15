Home States Odisha

Lack of coordination of state leaders with high command leading to Congress fall in Odisha

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik had constituted a committee headed by Rajya Sabha member Ranjib Biswal for revival of the youth wing of the party which had become dormant for the last several months.

Published: 15th January 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior leaders not aligned to any group in the ongoing factional fight in the Congress are contemplating to apprise the high command of the actual situation and the need for a thorough change in the State unit.

"It has become a habit with some leaders to run to Delhi against whoever is appointed as the State Congress president. Besides, lack of coordination with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is also responsible for the downslide of the party in the State," senior legislator Suresh Kumar Routray said.

Routray, a former minister, said while the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) is discussing with one set of leaders, the AICC is interacting with a different group. There is no coordination between the two groups, he said and added that everybody should be changed. "These people are around for a long time. There should be thorough change," he said and added that he will support whoever is the OPCC president.

Lack of coordination between the OPCC and AICC was exposed on Monday when Odisha in-charge of the All India Youth Congress (AIYC) Pratibha Raghuvansi took exception to the initiative taken by OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik for revival of the youth wing in Odisha. "Only AIYC is authorised to appoint or change state unit presidents of Youth Congress," she said.

Patnaik had constituted a committee headed by Rajya Sabha member Ranjib Biswal for revival of the youth wing of the party which had become dormant for the last several months. Former MP and convenor of the committee Pradip Majhi had announced that new OPYC president will be appointed in a month.

Meanwhile, Odisha in-charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Jitendra Singh reached Jharsuguda and proceeded to Sundargarh where he had a meeting with district office-bearers and senior leaders.

Singh will interact with Sambalpur district leaders on Wednesday and arrive at Bhubaneswar on January 16. Singh will meet office-bearers of different DCCs at the Congress Bhavan before leaving for New Delhi on January 17.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pratibha Raghuvansi Odisha Congress All India Congress Committee Suresh Kumar Routray OPCC Niranjan Patnaik
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp