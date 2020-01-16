Home States Odisha

24 passengers injured as Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derails near Cuttack

Railway sources said five coaches of the super-fast express derailed and three coaches displaced from the track after hitting a stationary goods train between Salagaon and Nergundi due to dense fog.

Published: 16th January 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Injured passengers are being rescued from the train. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 24 passengers were injured, including 11 minors as Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Nergundi railway station in Cuttack district early on Thursday.

Railway accident medical van, fire services personnel and ambulances immediately reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation, which was initially affected for intense fog.

While 16 injured, including five seriously, were rushed to a local hospital and later 10 of them shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack after their condition deteriorated, eight injured were given first aid treatment on the spot.

ECoR Chief Public Relations Officer JP Mishra confirmed that there was no report of any casualty in the mishap. "The injured persons are out of danger. Senior railway officers are at the spot to monitor rescue and repair of tracks for normalising train services. Arrangements are being made for the travel of stranded passengers," he added.

Cuttack Rural SP Radha Binod Panigrahi appreciated efforts of local youth who helped rescue team to bring out injured persons from the derailed coaches. 

"Since the track here is at a height, fire personnel and cops faced difficulties to rescue the injured passengers. Locals helped us to carry the passengers to the ambulance who were rushed to Tangi hospital," he said.

ECoR has issued helpline numbers for information on the accident and injured passengers. People can call at 0671-1072 (Cuttack), 0674-1072 (Khurda Road), 18003457401/402 (Bhubaneswar headquarters), 0674-1072 (Bhubaneswar station) and 06752-1072 (Puri station) for information.

SCB Medical College and Hospital Emergency Officer Bhubanananda Maharana said 10 persons including three women and two children were admitted to the casualty ward.

While one has been discharged, three critically injured passengers who have sustained injuries on the head are being treated, he said.

Meanwhile, train services on the Chennai-Howrah route have been affected due to the train mishap. Railway authorities have started diverting several trains via Naraj.

Initial reports said five trains - Bhubaneswar-LTT Express, Puri-Rourkela Passenger, Durg-Puri Express, Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Rajyarani Express and Talcher-Puri MEMU train have been diverted.

