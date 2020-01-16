5 held for stealing RSP plates

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Wednesday arrested five persons including two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a crane operator of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) for allegedly stealing costly plates from RSP.

On December 25, a multi-axle truck and a trailer were spotted trying to load costly plates near the New Plate Mill (NPM) of RSP. But when questioned by RSP officials, those loading the plates escaped leaving the vehicles behind. A complaint was lodged by the CISF on January 2 at the Tangarpali police station here.

Zone-II DSP PK Mishra said during course of investigation, police cracked the unholy nexus of the five accused persons. He said the main accused Pravakar Singh had roped in a scrap dealer Kamal Goyal, RSP crane operator Binod Mahananda and an ASI and constable of the CISF to commit the theft. The main accused used name of a fake firm Mahavir Construction Ltd to load plates in the two vehicles which were arranged by the scrap dealer against `3 lakh. The accused CISF personnel manning the entry gate had allowed unauthorised entry to the vehicles. They were forwarded to court.