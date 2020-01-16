Five held for clash during Congress rally

By Express News Service

SUNDARGARH: Police on Wednesday arrested five persons in connection with the group clash during a Congress rally in Sundargarh town two days back.Tension erupted when the protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens taken out by Congress was confronted by an opposing group.

During the rally, some youths raised slogans of ‘Azaadi’ to which members of a pro-CAA group opposed them at DRDA Chowk. Both the groups clashed before police took control of the situation.

However, on Monday night when those supporting NRC and CAA were holding meeting at Sunaripada, a youth from the rival camp made some provocative remarks and fled towards a minority dominated area. As the group chased him to the locality, the incident took communal colour. Two groups then emerged from Muslimpada and Ghasiapada and clashed at the Regent Market area before police arrived at the scene.

Tension again flared up on Tuesday with both groups resorting to stone pelting injuring at least three persons. Police had to resort to mild application of force and increase deployment. Subsequently, a peace committee meeting was organised in the evening where senior members of both the groups agreed to maintain peace and let law take its own course. DIG of Police (Western Range) Kabita Jalan also visited Sundargarh town on Wednesday.

Town police station IIC SK Pradhan said five persons from both sides were arrested and adequate static forces have been deployed. No prohibitory order has, however, been clamped at the site. Three separate cases have been registered.Meanwhile, Sundargarh SP Soumya Misha has appealed for peace and strict adherence to law.