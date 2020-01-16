Govt mulls vocational education in schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is planning to introduce vocational education in all high schools. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said his department will hold talks with educational experts and representatives of 20 different States soon to chalk out plans in this regard. “Starting from carpentry to mechanical, vocational education covers everything. However, to decide the vocational courses suitable for school students, the department will take suggestions from the experts,” Dash said.

He said focus will be on introducing demand-driven vocational courses. The move will promote vocational education and also help the Government know the students’ field of interest, he added. The State has rolled out vocational programme in six trades in 314 selected schools where students are pursuing it as third language and appearing 100 mark test.

With the proposed new National Education Policy emphasising on introduction of vocational courses in school, the Government’s plan to encourage job-oriented course at school level is seen as move to enhance the employbility of youths.