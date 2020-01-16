Man arrested for rape bid

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Panikoili police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in Badabiruan village.

The accused, Subrat Kumar Bhoi tried to commit the crime when the victim was returning home alone from her friend’s house on Tuesday night. Subrat dragged the victim to a bush near her house and tried to rape her there, said police.

The woman raised an alarm following which, her brother rushed to the spot. The accused then tried to thrash them but was overpowered. Later both the victim and her brother, who sustained injuries in the assault, tied Subrat to a tree near their house.

On being informed by the villagers, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.