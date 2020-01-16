Man ‘ends’ life after killing wife

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A 42-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife to death and killed himself following a quarrel at Banchha Nagar village under Gaisilat police limits in the district on Wednesday.

Police said the man Maheswar Sahoo had a marital discord with wife Sushrita and both were staying separately. Maheswar was staying in Banchha Nagar while his wife Sushrita was staying at Dungripali in Subarnapur district with her two daughters.

On Wednesday morning, Sushrita along with her daughters came to Banchha Nagar to meet Maheswar. However, the couple had a quarrel and in a fit of rage, he attacked his wife with a stick killing her on the spot. He then poured kerosene on her body and set it on fire and then consumed pesticide. Maheswar’s elder brother, Babaji Sahu informed the police about the incident.

IIC of Gaisilat police station, Haribandhu Gardia said the incident took place at around 11 am on Wednesday. The exact reason behind the quarrel between the husband and wife is yet to be ascertained. However, from preliminary investigation, it was found that the couple used to fight frequently. Further investigation is on.