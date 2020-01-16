Promotion adalats for Govt employees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acting on the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to organise promotion adalats in the last week every year, it has been decided to organise three-day promotion adalats from January 28.

Employees who were eligible for promotion as of December 31, 2019 have been asked to submit their representation in this regard at gadmin.or@nic.in by January 23. The Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretaries of different administrative departments will preside over the adalats.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy will preside over the Promotion Adalats at Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, while Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra will do so at Gopabandhu Academy.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra will conduct the adalat at Krushi Bhawan Auditorium. ACS RK Sharma will conduct the adalat at Kalinga Stadium Conference Hall, while ACS Pradeep Kumar Jena and Mona Sharma will preside over the adalat at SIRD Conference Hall and IDCO Conference Hall, respectively.