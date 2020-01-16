Home States Odisha

Women entrepreneurship a priority: CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha has championed the cause of women empowerment through a series of initiatives, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik being felicitated during Women’s Leadership Summit in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has championed the cause of women empowerment through a series of initiatives, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.Launching the Women’s Leadership Summit of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Odisha State Council here, Naveen said his Government has encouraged socio-economic empowerment of women through initiatives like Mission Shakti, Startup Odisha and Skilled-in-Odisha.

“Through Make-in-Odisha, we are also encouraging investment in Odisha and translating opportunities into an economic win-win situation for investors as well as State’s people,” he said.Inaugurating the ICC Women Entrepreneurship Committee (IWEC) Naveen said Odisha has become the first State in the country to get ICC’s first women chapter for entrepreneurship and development.

The committee is a diverse group of women entrepreneurs, who can share, collaborate and grow together to hasten the ongoing industrial growth in the State, he added.The IWEC currently has 40 women entrepreneurs and corporate leaders as its members and has set a target to bring at least 100 women entrepreneurs from Odisha into its fold by 2020 end, said Director General of ICC Rajeev Singh.

The committee is led by Sukirti Patnaik as its convenor and Chidatmika Khatua as co-convenor. The core committee of IWEC has 10 members, including Executive Director of Kanak News Tanaya Patnaik and Chairperson of KIIT International School Monalisa Bal.

The IWEC co-convenor said they have planned a series of events in the near future, including business mela by women entrepreneurs, seminar by national business leaders, industry, women entrepreneurship awards, digital marketing and brand building, networking sessions and work life balance.

ICC Odisha State council chairman MC Thomas, co-chairman JB Pany, Wing Commander of Indian Air Force Shalu L Chandel, actress Mudgha Godse and Blossom Kochhar Group MD Samantha Kochhar also spoke.

