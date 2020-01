By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tikiri police in Rayagada district recovered the body of a teacher found hanging from the ceiling of his house.

Police said the victim, Prashant Panda, a native of Jagannathpur village within Soro police limits of Balasore district, was posted at Mankadjhola High School in Tikiri. He was staying in a rented house and was last seen on Wednesday night.

The body was sent to Kasipur Community Health Centre for post-mortem. A probe has been launched.