Four injured in group clash in Odisha, NH-18 blocked

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Four persons were injured in a clash between two tribal groups at Takatpur Chowk on Thursday. The injured, Bidu Kisku and Sankar Marandi of Ranibandh, and Gulu Das and Urmila Patra of Takatpur, were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital. Sources said Gulu had gone to Ranibandh to witness a cockfight event. He entered into an argument with a few local youths and was thrashed by them.

Gulu returned to Takatpur and apprised his family members of the incident. But by the time they reached Ranibandh to confront his attackers, the latter had left. Gulu, along with Urmila and few other women, decided to go to Baripada Town police station to register an FIR and meet the Collector on the day.



However, they were attacked by some miscreants with sharp weapons at Takatpur Chowk. A few of Gulu’s supporters, present nearby, retaliated and thrashed Bidu and Sankar while the others managed to flee.



Irked over the incident, a few locals blocked NH-18 at Takatpur Chowk as a result of which vehicular traffic on the route was disrupted for several hours. The locals said the clash on the highway took place in the presence of police personnel.

Meanwhile, two platoons of police force have been deployed at Ranibandh and Takatpur to prevent any untoward incident. Baripada Town IIC Birandra Senapati was present at the spot.