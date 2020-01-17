Four nabbed for abducting woman in Odisha  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Thursday arrested four persons including a woman for allegedly kidnapping and selling a married woman.

The accused are Dilip Naik (49) of Ghasiapara under Jujumura police limits in Sambalpur district; Ram Dayal Diggal (36), a native of Bandagaon in Kota district of Rajasthan but currently residing at Bapuji Nagar in Boudh town; Ram Dayal’s wife Santoshini Jena (26) and Papulal Choudhury (35) a native

of Giridhapura in Rajasthan.

On January 5, Samir Kumbhar of Barabani under Puruna Cuttack police limits in Boudh district lodged a complaint with Ainthapali police alleging that his wife was abducted by a woman and others from Ainthapali bus stand area. Subsequently, police launched investigation into the incident.

During course of investigation, it came to light that at about 11 am on that day, the accused Dilip, Ram Dayal and Santoshini had abducted the woman from Ainthapali bus stand and subsequently sold her to Papulal in Rajasthan.

Police rescued the woman from Papulal’s hometown in Rajasthan and arrested all the four accused.