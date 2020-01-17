Home States Odisha

Four years gone, work on Odisha's Kalyan Mandap far from over

Work on a Kalyan Mandap in Jaleswar of Balasore district, started four years back, is far from over. 

Published: 17th January 2020 09:43 AM

By Express News Service

Work on construction of the building was started in 2016 at a cost of `45 lakh. However, apathy of authorities concerned and the contractor, entrusted with the task, has delayed the project. The Town Hall, built-in 2000 and managed by the Municipality, is the sole facility for organising social events in the town.

However, poor construction work and lack of maintenance have taken a toll on the building, which now lies in a dilapidated condition. Cracks have developed on its wall and plasters can be seen falling from its roof. 

The Town Hall, where people were accommodated during floods in 2007 and 2008, has now become a haven for ant-social elements. Srikant Charan Patra, a local said in the absence of a Municipality managed function hall, people have no option but to rely on private facilities, which despite having inadequate infrastructure to arrange large events, charge a fortune from their customers. 

Meanwhile, Executive Officer of Jaleswar Municipality Ajay Kumar Mohapatra said work on the building was delayed due to issues in electrical wiring. He assured that the problems will be sorted out soon to make the Kalyan Mandap functional. 

