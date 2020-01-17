Home States Odisha

Major towns in Odisha's Koraput district to come under third eye watch

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: In an attempt to increase security and curb the crime rate, all major towns of Koraput district will be brought under CCTV surveillance.

In the first phase, 35 CCTVs were installed in all vulnerable points of Kotpad, bordering Chhattisgarh, on Thursday. Funds for the purpose were provided by Textiles Minister Padmini Dian. 

Informing this to media persons, Koraput SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said the CCTVs will not only improve security but also keep an eye on traffic norm violators and ganja smugglers. Another 62 CCTVs will be installed in Sunabeda and Semliguda by January 26 with funds from the respective municipality.

In Jeypore, a total of 92 cameras would be installed and money for the work has been provided by MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati. Footage of the close circuit cameras would be monitored through control rooms that would come up at police stations.

Two years back, the Jeypore administration had installed 10 CCTVs in Jeypore town but these were rendered defunct in the absence of maintenance.

