Meteorological Department issues dense fog alert for two days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a warning for dense fog at isolated places in Odisha in next two days.

As per report, very dense fog at one or two places and dense fog at a few places is likely to occur in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Koraput, Keonjhar, Angul, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal districts on Friday and Saturday.

“Dense fog condition will continue till Saturday as an anti-cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and Odisha is supplying sufficient moisture towards the State from Bay of Bengal. This apart, slow speed of wind at surface level and clear sky is also supporting the foggy condition,” said Umasankar Das, Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

On Thursday, very dense fog occurred at Chandbali and the visibility was limited up to 20 metre, while it was 30 metre in Paradip and Angul, and 50 metre in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, he added.

About five places in the State recorded 10 degree Celsius or less on Thursday. Sonepur was the coldest at 8.2 degree Celsius followed by Phulbani 8.5, Koraput 9.6, Angul and Malkangiri 10 degree Celsius each. There will be no large change in minimum night temperature in next three to four days in the State, Das added.