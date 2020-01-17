Home States Odisha

Minor held for molestation in Odisha train

One Bijay Mundra along with his family members including the minor girl had boarded the train from Berhampur to Jharsuguda on Tuesday night. 

Published: 17th January 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

The train attendant, also a minor, has been arrested by Government Railway Police.

The train attendant, also a minor, has been arrested by Government Railway Police.

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The Rajya Rani Express was stranded in Jharsuguda railway station for several hours following a scuffle between the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and a family travelling in the train on Wednesday.

The scuffle took place over a train attendant’s attempt to outrage modesty of a minor girl. The train attendant, also a minor, has been arrested by Government Railway Police.

One Bijay Mundra along with his family members including the minor girl had boarded the train from Berhampur to Jharsuguda on Tuesday night. 

They settled in an AC coach and when all of them were asleep, the attendant allegedly outraged the modesty of the minor girl. When she raised an alarm, her family members informed the TTE Rukman Kumar Nayak but he allegedly did not take any action. 

When the train reached Jharsuguda on Wednesday, Bijay and his relative Anup Mundra attacked the TTE. Receiving information, railway police reached the spot and arrested Bijay and Anup but later released them on bail. 

The family them lodged a complaint in the Jharsuguda railway police station against the attendant leading to his arrest. The boy was engaged in the train by a private agency, Khaguwal Loco Labour of Tata Nagar.

Jharsuguda GRP IIC, Bijay Minj said a case under Section 8 of POCSO Act and 354 of IPC has been filed and the boy would be produced in the court on Thursday. Minj added that a case also be filed against the Khaguwal Labour Loco Agency for employing child labour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Police Odisha Crimes Rajya Rani Express
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp