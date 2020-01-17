Minor held for molestation in Odisha train

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The Rajya Rani Express was stranded in Jharsuguda railway station for several hours following a scuffle between the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and a family travelling in the train on Wednesday.

The scuffle took place over a train attendant’s attempt to outrage modesty of a minor girl. The train attendant, also a minor, has been arrested by Government Railway Police.

One Bijay Mundra along with his family members including the minor girl had boarded the train from Berhampur to Jharsuguda on Tuesday night.

They settled in an AC coach and when all of them were asleep, the attendant allegedly outraged the modesty of the minor girl. When she raised an alarm, her family members informed the TTE Rukman Kumar Nayak but he allegedly did not take any action.

When the train reached Jharsuguda on Wednesday, Bijay and his relative Anup Mundra attacked the TTE. Receiving information, railway police reached the spot and arrested Bijay and Anup but later released them on bail.

The family them lodged a complaint in the Jharsuguda railway police station against the attendant leading to his arrest. The boy was engaged in the train by a private agency, Khaguwal Loco Labour of Tata Nagar.



Jharsuguda GRP IIC, Bijay Minj said a case under Section 8 of POCSO Act and 354 of IPC has been filed and the boy would be produced in the court on Thursday. Minj added that a case also be filed against the Khaguwal Labour Loco Agency for employing child labour.