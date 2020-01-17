Home States Odisha

Missing Odisha truck driver found dead with hands and legs tied

Truck image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The body of a truck driver with hands and legs tied was recovered near Srirampur toll gate within Barachana police limits on Thursday. The victim Balaram Barik of Bhubanpur had been missing for the last two days.

Sources said Balaram was headed to Kolkata from Paradip on his truck laden with refinery products. 
He was supposed to deliver the consignment in Kolkata on January 14. But the truck went missing from near a toll gate near Chandikhole on January 13.

As the truck was fitted with GPS, its owner came to know that the vehicle was headed towards Angul instead of Kolkata. He then informed Angul SP Jagmohan Meena and Barachana police about the incident.
Meena tracked the missing truck to a spot within Athamalik police station limits. He instructed Athamalik police to seize the vehicle. The truck was seized and a person was arrested in this connection.

Basing on his statement, police arrested two other persons involved in Balaram’s murder. The accused confessed to have killed Balaram in order to steal the truck, said police.

“The driver was sleeping in his truck after parking it near Srirampur tollgate on January 13 night. The miscreants killed him while he was asleep and later dumped his body at an isolated location with legs and hands tied,” said a police official. 

TAGS
Odisha Police Odisha Crimes
