Odisha forest officer in vigilance net  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Vigilance sleuth of Sambalpur division raided the establishments of Forest Range Officer, Padiabahal forest range, Suresh Chandra Mirdha on Thursday following allegation of acquisition and possession of disproportionate assets.

The officials searched Mirdha’s residential house at Putibandh under Dhanupali police limits in Sambalpur city, residential house of his son-in-law at Putibandh, Mirdha’s farmhouse at Bisidera under Dhama police limits in the district and his office in Padiabahal under Sadar police limits.

The total movable and immovable assets detected so far have been calculated at about Rs 73.95 lakh and further investigation is on.