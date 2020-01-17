Olive Ridleys turtles seized from trawler, six held in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Forest guards on Wednesday night seized a trawler carrying four live Olive Ridley sea turtles and arrested six fishermen at the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. Forest ranger Debashis Bhoi said the trawler was intercepted at Hukitola island within the sanctuary. The sea turtles were released into the sea after being rescued from the vessel.

Bhoi said Olive Ridleys often get killed after being trapped in the nylon nets of trawlers fishing along the coast. Marine fishermen have been directed not to fish within 20 km of the coastline in the marine sanctuary area over an area of 1,360 sq km from Hukitola to Dhamara. Forest guards have been deployed to check fishermen from entering the marine sanctuary.

In 1997, the government had declared Gahiramatha marine sanctuary a protected zone as sea turtles in lakhs arrive at its coast for laying eggs.

Gahiramatha beach is the largest rookery of sea turtles in the world and in order to prevent the endangered species, fishing is banned for seven months every year from November 1 to May 31.



Bhoi said the Forest department has set up 16 turtle protection camps including three offshore ones at Agaranashi, Barunei and Babubali islands to protect the turtles.

Marine police from Kharinashi and Paradip along with the Indian Coast Guard assist the forest officials in their endeavour to prevent illegal fishing in the area.

He said owing to the fishing ban, around 4.70 lakh Olive Ridley turtles laid eggs from February 16 to March 5, 2019 at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands in the sanctuary.

The forest officials have already seized 36 boats and trawlers and arrested at least 310 fishermen for illegally fishing in the protected area during the fishing ban period from November 1 last year to till date.