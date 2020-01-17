Home States Odisha

Olive Ridleys turtles seized from trawler, six held in Odisha

In 1997, the government had declared Gahiramatha marine sanctuary a protected zone as sea turtles in lakhs arrive at its coast for laying eggs. 

Published: 17th January 2020 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

An Olive Ridley turtle, seized from the trawler, being released into the sea.

An Olive Ridley turtle, seized from the trawler, being released into the sea.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Forest guards on Wednesday night seized a trawler carrying four live Olive Ridley sea turtles and arrested six fishermen at the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. Forest ranger Debashis Bhoi said the trawler was intercepted at Hukitola island within the sanctuary. The sea turtles were released into the sea after being rescued from the vessel. 

Bhoi said Olive Ridleys often get killed after being trapped in the nylon nets of trawlers fishing along the coast. Marine fishermen have been directed not to fish within 20 km of the coastline in the marine sanctuary area over an area of 1,360 sq km from Hukitola to Dhamara. Forest guards have been deployed to check fishermen from entering the marine sanctuary. 

In 1997, the government had declared Gahiramatha marine sanctuary a protected zone as sea turtles in lakhs arrive at its coast for laying eggs. 

Gahiramatha beach is the largest rookery of sea turtles in the world and in order to prevent the endangered species, fishing is banned for seven months every year from November 1 to May 31. 

Bhoi said the Forest department has set up 16 turtle protection camps including three offshore ones at Agaranashi, Barunei and Babubali islands to protect the turtles. 

Marine police from Kharinashi and Paradip along with the Indian Coast Guard assist the forest officials in their endeavour to prevent illegal fishing in the area. 

He said owing to the fishing ban, around 4.70 lakh Olive Ridley turtles laid eggs from February 16 to March 5, 2019 at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands in the sanctuary.

The forest officials have already seized 36 boats and trawlers and arrested at least 310 fishermen for illegally fishing in the protected area during the fishing ban period from November 1 last year to till date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Olive Ridleys
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp