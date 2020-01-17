Home States Odisha

Rourkela’s DAV pond to get a facelift in next 15 months  

The Sundargarh administration had initiated proceedings for the redemption of about 56 acres of unused surplus land from the ownership of Dr AN Khosla DAV Public School in 2007. 

A portion of the polluted DAV pond. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The decks have been cleared for the development of the neglected DAV pond into a waterfront at Basanti colony here. The water body will become the first ecological buffer zone of Rourkela in the next 15 months.  

It had then planned to convert the pond into a waterfront, but the trust managing the school had moved the Orissa High Court in 2009. Ever since the land issue is sub-judice.

Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Deputy Commissioner SS Bhoi informed that recently the school management has given no objection certificate for development of the pond and its circulating areas which have been encroached upon. The Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) has taken up the project for implementation. 

The pond development project would entail an expenditure of Rs 9.96 crore and tender has been floated. Work order is likely to be issued in a couple of months and the duration of the project is one year.

The project would be taken up over 20 acres including the pond which will be renovated with retaining walls on three sides along with pathways. A floating jetty with boating facility will come up in the pond.
Located along the Ring Road on the western end of Basanti colony, the DAV pond has been struggling for survival. While people are dumping garbage in the pond, cattle and vehicles are being cleaned in the water body which is now filled with aquatic weed. 

